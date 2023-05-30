Archaeologists discover masses of 1,000-year-old Viking coins in Denmark

A remarkable discovery of roughly 1,000-year-old coins from the Viking era has been made in northern Jutland, which were uncovered towards the end of 2022.



The find marks an extraordinary connection to the infamous Viking King Harald “Bluetooth” Gormsson, who ruled Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and parts of Germany.



The treasure trove contained nearly 300 silver coins and cut-up silver jewellery thought to be from the 980s. The discovery was made in a farmer’s field in Bramslev, south of Aalborg.



The excavation was led by Torben Trier Christiansen, a curator and archaeologist at the Historical Museum of Northern Jutland.



Christiansen explained, “This trove is extremely rare…I’ve been working in this end of the country for a lifetime almost now. And I’ve only seen it once before and it was a small one. So, it’s a very rare one.”