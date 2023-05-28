Eurovision 2024: ABBA confirms band will not perform at song competition

Legendary Swedish pop group ABBA have confirmed that they will not be performing at the 2024 edition of Eurovision, which would mark the 50th anniversary of ABBA’s Eurovision victory.



ABBA won the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with ‘Waterloo’. This marked the start of the band’s fame, becoming one of the world’s most celebrated groups internationally.



Speaking on BBC Newsnight, members Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson confirmed that they don’t intend to reunite or have a special reunion during Eurovision 2024.



“I don’t want to…. and if I don’t want to, the others won’t. It’s the same for all four of us – someone says, ‘no’ – it’s a no,” explained Andersson.



Ulvaeus followed by commenting, “We can celebrate 50 years of Abba without us being on stage.”