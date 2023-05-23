Flight Delays Expected Tomorrow Due to Weather

There are expected flight disruptions tomorrow at Keflavík International Airport due to unfavourable weather conditions. Today has already seen cancellations and delays of domestic flights along with seven Icelandair flights to Europe and the US. Tomorrow’s flights are dependent on successful aircraft turnaround later tonight, but early morning delays are highly probable.

High winds exceeding the airport’s handling limit of fifty knots prompted the cancellations and rescheduling of flights. Guðni Sigurðsson, Icelandair’s information officer, explained, “The forecast predicted winds well over fifty knots until 6 PM, leading us to postpone European flights until after that time. Afternoon flights to various destinations, including the US, experienced delays due to the same planes being used.”

While most flights were delayed until later tonight, seven evening flights had to be cancelled due to the unavailability of airport slots abroad. Icelandair is in communication with affected passengers and urges them to check for updates via email and SMS.

Tomorrow’s international flights hinge on successful aircraft operations tonight, but some early morning delays are expected. Passengers are advised to stay informed as the airline manages the situation to ensure safe and timely travel.