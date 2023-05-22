Over quarter of cancer patients in Denmark left untreated within the recommended treatment period

According to Danish health authorities, one in four cancer patients did not receive treatment within the recommended period.



As part of a report published by the Danish Health Data Authority, 2022 saw over a quarter of cancer patients were not treated within the appropriate time period.



Despite these time periods not being set by law, health authority guidelines for the minimum amount of time under treatment were not met for the quarter of patients.



2022 was the lowest since 2014. In 2021, the number reached 76 percent; 2018 was around 80 percent.



Sophie Løhde, former Minister of Health for Denmark called these extended waiting periods “unacceptable”.