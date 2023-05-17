European leaders unite around Ukraine and European values, with Iceland taking centre stage.

During the last week, Iceland has hosted leaders from various countries for the fourth Council of Europe Summit in Reykjavik. The Heads of State and Government Summit was hosted by the Icelandic Presidency of the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers and involved leaders from all 46 member states. This marks the fourth Summit of the Council of Europe since its establishment in 1949.

The Summit presents a significant chance to reaffirm the Council of Europe’s core values and adjust its mission in response to new threats to human rights and democracy. Additionally, one of the outcomes of the Summit is a register of damage for Ukraine to support achieving justice for Russian aggression victims.

The event has prompted efforts to address new threats to democracy and human rights, such as environmental issues and artificial intelligence. The Summit ends with Iceland transferring the Presidency of the Council of Europe’s Committee to the Ministers to Latvia.

Video of Summit opening ceremony