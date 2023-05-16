Iceland to host European leaders for two-day human rights summit

Today, Iceland is set to host European leaders for a two-day summit on human rights and to show support for Ukraine.

The summit, Council of Europe (CoE), will see 46 members of the leading human rights body gather to discuss emerging threats, including the war in Ukraine.

Speaking toot Reuters, Frank Schwabe, a German lawmaker who was closely involved in the planning of the summit, comments, “The Council of Europe is often underestimated in its importance.”

The central values of the Council of Europe are upheld by the Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights, which allows citizens to take governments to court if human rights have been violated.

Organizers explained that the meeting will be an opportunity to support Ukraine through “concrete measures” and, furthermore, discuss emerging threats such as AI and climate change.