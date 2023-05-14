Volcano discovered in Norwegian arctic waters

A new active volcano has recently been discovered 400 meters below sea level in Norway’s Barents Sea.



The volcano has been labelled as the Borealis Mud Volcano, which releases mud, liquids and gasses rich in methane.



The volcano was discovered as part of a collaboration between research scientists from the Arctic University of Norway and REV Ocean. The discovery was made while the scientists were working on board the ship Kronprins Haakon.



This discovery marks the second-ever mud volcano ever found in the waters of Norway.



Mud Volcanos are caused by a variety of geological processes and created by the eruption of mud, water and gases, rather than producing lava.



Photo: UiT/AKMA3