Feat to become fastest person to scale 14 tallest peaks planned by Norwegian climber

A Norwegian climber is planning to become the fastest person the world’s 14 highest mountains after becoming the fastest female to climb the feat.



The record was set in 2019 by a male climber. Now, Kristin Harila plans to become the fastest ever to do it. Harila has already scaled Mount Cho Oyu and Mount Shishapangma in China and arrived in Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu, with climbing in the country to begin in May.



Harila’s plan is to climb the seven highest peaks in Nepal during the spring 2023 climbing season, then eventually completing the rest of the planned mountains in Pakistan by the end of September.



“We have to sit down and have a meeting and discuss if we can do all seven mountains in Nepal in the spring. We have to look at the (weather) forecast and see how it goes,” explained Harila.

In 2021, Harila became the world’s fastest woman to climb Mount Everest and Lhotse in less than twelve hours.



Image: Luca Galuzzi