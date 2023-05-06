Björk cancels Iceland concert series due to production issues

The upcoming concert series by the Icelandic singer Björk in the country’s capital Reykjavík in June has been cancelled due to production issues.



Earlier this year, Björk announced a series on concerts set to take place on 7th, 10th, 13th June at Reykjavík’s Laugardalshöll Stadium. The series was supposed to be “the biggest show that Björk has ever done and will boast one of the more numerous assembly of digital screens on a single stage.”



However, the series of concerts was called off on Thursday, with concertgoers having their tickets refunded.



According to a press release by Björk, “There have been problems with the production of the concert that we do not expect to be able to solve in time. We realise that this will disappoint ticket holders and apologise for the inconvenience this may cause.”



“We are determined to do everything we can to prevent this from happening again and will review our processes with this in mind. We still hope to find a way to make the concert a reality next year. However, as it may take weeks or months to resolve all technical and logistical issues, we are forced at this point to cancel and refund.”