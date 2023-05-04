The one thing every traveller should experience when visiting Iceland

For anyone travelling to Iceland, the top must-see experience is witnessing the Northern Lights. It’s a truly enchanting event that everyone should witness at least once in their lifetime. Iceland is one of the best destinations to see this phenomenon, and numerous tours and activities are available to help catch a glimpse of this fantastic spectacle.

The best time to see the Northern Lights in Iceland is from September to April. During this time of year, the nights are long and dark, which provides the best conditions for viewing the Northern Lights. The Northern Lights are most active during the equinoxes in September and March, but they can be seen anytime during winter.

To improve your chances of witnessing the Northern Lights, here are some tips:

Go to a dark location away from city lights.

Check the weather forecast and avoid nights with a full moon.

Be patient! The Northern Lights can be unpredictable, so seeing them may take some time.

Here are some suggestions if you are not lucky enough to see them.

Go hiking: Iceland is home to some of the most beautiful hiking trails in the world. From glaciers to volcanoes, there are trails to suit all experience levels.

Visit a geothermal spa: Iceland is home to many geothermal spas, natural hot springs heated by the Earth's core. These spas are a great way to relax and soak in the warm water. The locals call them "Sundlaug"; a less fancy word for them in English is a swimming pool, but they differ from the swimming pools you might be used to.

Go whale watching: Iceland is home to a variety of whales, including humpback whales, blue whales, and minke whales. There are many whale-watching tours available which offer a close-up view of these majestic creatures.

Visit the Golden Circle: The Golden Circle is a popular tourist route with three of Iceland's most popular attractions: Þingvellir National Park, Geysir geothermal area, and Gullfoss waterfall.

