During the recent victory celebration of the Roma women’s soccer team’s first Italian championship win, one player, Emilie Raavi from Norway, had an unexpected surprise when she opened the package containing her country’s flag. Instead of receiving the Norwegian flag she had ordered, Raavi was surprised to find the flag of Iceland instead.

“I don’t know whether to cry or laugh,” Raavi wrote on her Twitter handle.

Despite the mix-up, Raavi and her teammates saw the humour in the situation and even shared a laugh about it. Roma even published a funny video of Raavi accidentally getting her hands on the Icelandic flag.

The flag mix-up, though a small mistake, highlights the diverse backgrounds and nationalities of the players on the Roma women’s team. The team is a prime example of how individuals from different countries and cultures can come together to achieve great things.

The victory of the Roma women’s football team is a significant milestone for the club, which has been steadily improving in recent years. The team’s success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the players, as well as their commitment to working together as a team.

Congratulations to Roma on their historic victory. Kudos to Emilie Raavi for taking the flag mix-up in stride and finding the humour in the situation. The team’s win is a testament to the power of sports to bring people together from all walks of life, even if it means waving an Icelandic flag instead of a Norwegian one.