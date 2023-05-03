Website of Sweden’s parliament hit by cyber attack

The country announced on Wednesday that the official website of Sweden’s parliament was hit by a denial-of-service (DDoS) cyber attack.



A parliament spokesperson explained, “The analysis shows that it is a denial-of-service attack…Right now, the web page can be slow, and it can be difficult to watch our webcasts.”

On Tuesday, the website was partially down and appeared very slow today.

By directing high volumes of internet traffic toward a server, a DDoS attack is a straightforward way to knock a website offline.

The attack has coincided with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and other Nordic leaders in Helsinki.