Finland records lowest fertility rate in history

According to Statistics Finland, the lowest fertility rate in history has been recorded in the country with an average of 1.32 children being born in 2022.



It was noted that the reasons for this increase is due to societal and cultural factors, such as most couples not wanting to have more than one child.



Finland’s fertility rate went from 1.46 children per woman on average in 2021 to 1.32 in 2022. For context, the fertility rate in 2010 was around 1.87.



Despite the number of first-born babies slightly increasing from just under 41% in 2018 to 43% in 2022, there was a decrease in the number second and third-born children.



In contrast, parents aged 45-49 birthed more children in 2022 than in 2021, however this increase was very insignificant.