Explore the Beauty of North West Iceland: Top 5 Places to Visit

Iceland has become one of the most popular tourist destinations in recent years and for good reason. With its dramatic landscapes, hot springs, and unique cultural offerings, this small island nation has something to offer every kind of traveller. In particular, the North West region of Iceland is home to some of the country’s most stunning scenery. Here are the top five places to visit in North West Iceland:

Dynjandi Waterfall

Dynjandi Waterfall is a must-see destination in Iceland. Located in the remote Westfjords region, this 100-meter-high waterfall is made up of seven cascading tiers. Visitors can hike to the top of the waterfall for a breathtaking view of the surrounding landscape.

Ísafjörður

The largest town in the Westfjords region, Ísafjörður, is a charming town surrounded by steep mountains and fjords. It is the perfect base for exploring the region, with plenty of hiking trails and boat tours available. The town also has a vibrant cultural scene, with regular music festivals and art exhibitions.

Hornstrandir Nature Reserve

For the ultimate off-the-beaten-path adventure, visitors should head to Hornstrandir Nature Reserve. This remote wilderness area is only accessible by boat or on foot and offers some of the most stunning views in Iceland. Visitors can hike along the rugged coastline, spot wildlife, and even camp under the Northern Lights.

Drangey Island

Located off the coast of Skagafjörður, Drangey Island is a birdwatcher’s paradise. The island is home to thousands of puffins, as well as other seabirds such as guillemots and razorbills. Visitors can take a boat trip to the island and hike up to the top for panoramic views of the surrounding area.

Hvítárvatn Lake

Hvítárvatn Lake is a crystal-clear lake located just off the main road connecting Reykjavik to the north of Iceland. This beautiful lake is surrounded by snow-capped mountains and provides a perfect backdrop for a picnic or a scenic drive. Visitors can also take a dip in the nearby hot springs.

In conclusion, North West Iceland is a treasure trove of natural beauty and cultural offerings. Whether you’re a nature lover or a culture vulture, this region has something for everyone. Be sure to add these top five places to your travel itinerary for an unforgettable experience.