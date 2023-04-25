High number of residence permit applications expected in Finland during 2023 and 2024

High numbers of residence permit applications by foreign students and labour workers are expected for 2023 and 2024 states the Immigration Service of Finland.



It is expected that residence permit applications for workers are expected to reach 19,000 and 21,500 in 2023 and 2024 respectively. 2022 saw a record number of applications in the country.

For students, this number is more likely to reach around 8,500 residence permit applications by students in 2023 and 9,000 applications in 2024.



According to the Immigration Service of Finland, this high volume is due to global economic fluctuations, and the country has action plans in place to support employment-based immigration.



Johannes Hirvelä, the Director of Development of the Immigration Service of Finland, explains “Many industries and businesses are facing serious labour shortages. Meanwhile, the working-age population is shrinking. As a result, the increased need and demand for foreign labour is set to continue in the future.”



