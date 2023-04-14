Footballer Gylfi Þór Sigurðsson cleared

Footballer Gylfi Þór Sigurðsson has been cleared of child sex offence charges, according to the Icelandic website fotbolti.net. The former Everton midfielder had been under investigation for nearly two years and had not played for his club during that time. However, the case against him was dropped due to insufficient evidence. The investigation team working on the case has concluded that the available evidence does “not reach the threshold set out on the Code for Crown Prosecutors.”

Sigurðsson was accused of having sexual contact with a minor in his hometown of Reykjavik in 2017. He denied the allegations from the beginning, and Everton stood by him throughout the investigation.

The news of his clearance comes as a huge relief for Sigurðsson, who has been unable to play for his team due to the ongoing legal proceedings. The 32-year-old has been a key player for Everton since joining the club in 2017, and his absence has been felt on the pitch.

The Icelandic international has also been a prominent figure for his national team. It will now be able to return to the pitch and represent Iceland in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The dropping of the case against Sigurðsson will come as welcome news to his family, friends, and supporters, who have stood by him throughout the ordeal. While the allegations were serious, it is important to remember that Sigurðsson, like anyone else, is innocent until proven guilty.

It remains to be seen how this news will affect Sigurðsson’s future, but for now, he can focus on getting back to playing the sport he loves. Based on a Daily Star article, the Icelandic midfielder has reportedly agreed on a two-year deal with Turkish outfit Galatasaray.

Picture: Mike at Pexels