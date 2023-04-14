Fifteen Russian diplomats expelled in Norway for spying under diplomatic cover

Norway’s Department of Foreign Affairs has announced that fifteen Russian diplomats have been expelled from the country for spying under diplomatic cover and engaging in activities noted as not being “compatible with their diplomatic status.”

Anniken Huitfeldt, the Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs, noted that this move marks an “important step” in countering Russian intelligence activity in the country.

“We want Russia to continue to have a functioning diplomatic mission in Norway, but we will not accept that diplomatic missions are misused for the purposes of carrying out covert intelligence activities,” explained Huitfeldt.

In a statement published by the ministry, the diplomats at the centre of the controversy must leave Norway “shortly.”

The activity of the diplomats was also monitored for a long period of time.