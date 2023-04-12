Leopard 1 tanks to be sent from Denmark to Ukraine

According to Denmark’s Acting Defence Minister, Troels Lund Poulsen, the country will be sending up to 100 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine before summer.



“We will start delivering Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine before summer. And then, hopefully, looking half a year ahead, it will be possible for us to donate about 100 Leopard 1 tanks, and that, I’ll say, would be a substantial thing for Ukraine’s army,” explained Poulsen.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov commented while thanking Poulsen, In the near future, we will hear ‘Leopards’ roaring with the Danish accent.”



In the 1960s, the Leopard 1 tank first entered service in Denmark. Now, the country has Leopard 1A5 tanks, which were updated in the 80s, having an updated night vision and fire control system.



Ukrainian troops are currently being trained in Denmark, prepping to operate French-built howitzer tanks.



Image: Morten Jensen