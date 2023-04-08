Five suspects arrested for terrorism plots in Sweden

According to Swedish Police, five suspects have been arrested for terrorism plots in the cities across the country.



Sweden’s counterterrorism intelligence agency explained that the suspects had international ties with Islamist extremism, and are linked to anti-Sweden protests following the Quran burnings in the country’s capital, Stockholm.



Susanna Trehörning, the Deputy Head of the agency commented that the linked “Islamic extremism,” but that no concrete attack had been imminent.



Speaking with SVT, Trehörning explains that the suspects were in “a planning phase” and that they “had not immediately thought of doing anything here and now.”



“The Security Service often needs to act early in order to avert a threat. We can’t wait until a crime has been committed before we act,” notes a statement by the agency.