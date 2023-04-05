Finland officially joins NATO

Finland has finally officially joined NATO, making it the 31st member of the alliance.



Finland’s president, Sauli Niinistö, commented about the ceremony, “It’s a great day for Finland and an important day for NATO.”



“Russia tried to create a sphere around them and … we’re not a sphere. I’m sure Finns themselves feel more secure that we are living in a more stable world.”

During the ceremony, Finland’s president, foreign and defence ministers applauded and shouted “bravo”. Guests at the event included Antony Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State.



U.S. President Joe Biden has announced his positive outlook on the completion of the move.

“When Putin launched his brutal war of aggression, he thought he could divide Europe and Nato. He was wrong,” explained Biden.