Greenland to permanently stay in daylight saving time

Greenland’s residents have changed their clocks to daylight saving time for the final time as the country is to permanently stay in the time zone.



It was voted by the country’s parliament to stick with daylight saving time throughout the whole of the year. This added hour of daylight will help the country’s residents to do business for longer during the day.



This added hour of time will bring Greenland’s time close to most Europe countries, especially Denmark, at now three hours behind.



Speaking in a statement, Greenland’s tourism office explains, “The shift of time zone marks an exciting new beginning, an equal connection to North America and Europe, and an opportunity to slow down in a fast-paced world.”



Greenland’s population is around 56,000 people, with about 19,600 people living in the country’s capital, Nuuk.