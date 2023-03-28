East Iceland sees two avalanches strike in region

According to Vísir, two avalanches hit Neskaupstaður in East Iceland early yesterday morning, with no serious injuries reported.



Neighbourhoods in the town have been evacuated and a state of emergency has been declared for the town. These alert levels are through across Iceland’s North and East Fjords, including Seyðisfjörður which has seen heavy snowfall.



The first of the two avalanches in Neskaupstaður narrowly missed infrastructure, however the second ploughing into an apartment building, smashing windows.



Across Neskaupstaður, avalanche ramparts have been installed along much of the mountainside.



Neskaupstaður is the third largest town in the east of Iceland, with a population of just under 1500 inhabitants.