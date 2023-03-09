Elon Musk apologizes to Icelandic Twitter employee over Tweet exchange

Elon Musk, Twitter’s CEO, has apologized to Icelandic Twitter employee Halli Thorleifsson over a Tweet exchange on the social platform.

The fiasco began after Thorleifsson tweeted to Elon Musk asking: “Your head of HR is not able to confirm if I am employed or not”. Musk then responded with, “What work have you been doing?”

According to Thorleifsson, he received an email after a series of back-and-forth emails that confirmed he had indeed been fired. Musk then publicly Tweeted that Thorleifsson was “the worst”, then eventually deleted the Tweet.

In a move unlike Musk, Musk apologized to Thorleifsson hours later by offering his job back. “I would like to apologize to Halli for my misunderstanding of his situation. It was based on things I was told that were untrue or, in some cases, true, but not meaningful,” said Musk.



Musk followed up with, “He is considering remaining at Twitter.”



Photo: JD Lasica