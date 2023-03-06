Norway to strengthen cooperation with UK on hydrogen

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) has been signed between Norway and the UK to strengthen their cooperation on hydrogen.



Speaking during a Norwegian Royal Plenary session, Grant Shapps, the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero explained, “Like Norway, we want to be smart about the way we think about our energy and smart with the way we use our extraordinary renewable resources and green tech leadership.”



Shapps told that both the UK and Norway need to figure out the best use of the vast carbon storage capacity in the North Sea. “We need to ask how best we can work with other countries to increase CO2 trading across boundaries, as well as working together on hydrogen,” commented Shapps.



Terje Aasland, Norway’s Minister of Petroleum and Energy, commented in a statement, “We have had a close cooperation with Great Britain for many years on carbon capture and storage, and I am pleased that we are now strengthening our partnership to also include hydrogen.”

“Hydrogen will likely play an important role in cutting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and it’s important to share and learn from each other,” notes Aasland.

