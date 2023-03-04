Eleven iconic buildings in Helsinki to be sold

Eleven iconic buildings that no longer serve their own service production needs are set to be sold off by the city of Helsinki, with the sale plan to be reviewed on 7th March.



As part of the sale, some of the buildings will be sale either through a process of negotiation or via an auction.



The aforementioned buildings include Kaivohuone and Klippan, both of which are currently used as restaurants, as well as Kulosaari Manor’s buildings.



The Kulosaari Manors buildings are protected due to their historic significance and are expected to be sold for tourism and as an event space.



The reason for this sale is to relieve the city of buildings that it no longer needs for its services, instead focusing these Resources towards the maintenance and renovation of schools, day-care centers, etc.