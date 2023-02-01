Climate Alignment of Pipar\TBWA

In 2020, Pipar\TBWA embarked on the project of carbon neutralizing operations by 2021. At the same time, a five-year carbon neutralization plan was drawn up to reduce the agency’s carbon footprint. This is no small undertaking and is being done in collaboration with Súrefni Certified Credits, which is implementing our five-year plan, calculating our carbon footprint, providing advice on how to reduce it, and balancing it with certified carbon units based on the data they collect.



We didn’t hesitate to take this step as companies will soon have to be carbon neutral by law.



Carbon offsetting or carbon neutrality is achieved by paying an amount, determined by our carbon footprint, to responsible and certified projects thereby creating certified carbon units. In our case we have selected the following certified projects: Clean Water in Mozambique, Forest Protection in Brazil and Hydroelectric Power in Turkey.