“Substantial” amount of minerals found out Norway’s seabed

A “substantial” amount of minerals and metals have been found on the seabed of Norway’s extended continental shelf, ranging from rare earth metals to copper.



Speaking in a statement, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) explained “Of the metals found on the seabed in the study area, magnesium, niobium, cobalt and rare earth minerals are found on the European Commission’s list of critical minerals.”



It’s estimated that there are roughly 38 million tonnes of copper and 45 million tonnes of zinc accumulated in polymetallic sulphides covering areas in the Norwegian Sea, as well as the Greenland Sea.



Some of the rare minerals found, such as neodymium and dysprosium, are crucial for engines in electric vehicles and magnets in wind turbines.



However, the country is considering whether to open it its offshore areas for mining, which has has sparked environmental concerns.