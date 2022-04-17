Anti-far right protest in central Sweden results in Police injuries

A protest at Örebro in central Sweden by anti-far right protesters has led to at least nine Police officers being injured.

The protest was to denounce the intention of a far-right group to burn a Koran, where around 200 people attended the event.

The trouble flared as a counter-reaction to a rally by the anti-immigration and anti-Islam movement led by Rasmus Paludan, where Paludan attempts to burn a Koran in neighborhoods with a large Muslim community.

Sweden’s Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, has condemned the attacks on police. Speaking to the TT news agency, Andersson explains, “In Sweden people are allowed to express their opinions, whether in good or bad taste, it’s part of our democracy. No matter what you think, you should never resort to violence. We don’t and will never accept it.”

“This is exactly the kind of violent reaction he (Rasmus Paludan) wants to see. The very purpose is to incite people to oppose each other.”