€43 million fund launched in Norway for new housing units for students

A fund of €43 million has been allocated by the Norwegian government for new student accommodation across the country.

As explained in a press release by the Norwegian Education Ministry, the primary recipients are Nordland, Finnmark, and Tromsø in Northern Norway, with Tromso receiving nearly €8 million for 200 new dormitory units. Bodø has also received €5 million for 178 new student dormitories.

Minister of Research and Higher Education, Ola Borten Moe, explains, “For most students, rent is the biggest single expense. This year, we are increasing our efforts, especially in northern Norway, but also student housing projects in the south, east and west will receive large grants this time.”

Moe continued to point out that this fund will go towards 15 construction projects that help reach the country’s long-term goal of 3,000 dorms in a year.

Speaking about increasing the number of housing units, Moe comments, “I know that the pandemic has led to higher construction costs, but I think the student organizations are good at planning new projects so they can start quickly. This means that it is not long before the first shovels can be thrown into the ground.”



