New remote coworking facility opening in Iceland’s Grímsey

According to RÚV, a new remote coworking facility for temporary remote workers will be opening on Grímsey, an island in the north of Iceland.



The facility on the island is the idea of the Grímsey Women’s Association, who note that the island is the perfect location for people needing a take a break from everyday life.



A grant of ISK 500,000 ($3,795) has been put together by a local development fund to help with development of new facility at the Múli Community Center, which was previously a local kindergarten.



New furniture, desks, flooring, and decorating is being taken care by members of the Women’s Association. According to Karen Nótt Halldórsdóttir, the Chair of the Women’s Association, noted that the facilities are intended to suit a wide range of remote workers, commenting, “whether you’re involved in some sort of remote work…or possibly an artist who’s writing a book or something like that—I think people will be able to use it in all kinds of ways.”



Grímsey island is located about 40 km located offshore of Akureyri in the northern part of the country, and is only 5.3 km2.