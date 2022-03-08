Security cooperation further strengthened between Finland and Sweden

In light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Finland and Sweden’s prime ministers have agreed to further strengthen their security cooperation.

The two countries have strong ties that date back many years and share military cooperation that includes sharing information and drills.

Speaking to reports in the Finnish capital, Helsinki, Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin comments, “Russia’s war against a sovereign European nation puts the European security order at risk. In this changing security environment, Finland and Sweden will further strengthen our cooperation.”

For the first time ever, polls have shown that a majority favors joining NATO due to the current conflict.

“We are now having this discussion in Finland,” said Marin. “We will have these discussions within parliament, with the president, within the government, and between the parties.”