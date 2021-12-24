Pioneering Icelandic tattoo artist has passed away

Influential tattoo artist Fjölnir Geir Bragason, known as Fjölnir Tattoo, has recently passed away at the age of 56. Bragason was integral in shaping Iceland’s tattoo culture.

Bragason started tattooing in 1995 and gained a strong reputation as an imaginative and proficient tattoo artist. Over time, he played a significant role in pioneering tattooing within Iceland, bringing it to the forefront of popular culture.

In an interview with radio host Sölvi Tryggvason, Bragason spoke about his time tattooing, explaining, “When I say I’ve seen blood, sweat and tears, I’m talking about real blood, sweat and tears. And people tell you everything when they sit in the chair, so I have seen an incredible cross-section of Icelandic society over the years. And often you have looked up sad things and incredible stories.”

Those that know Bragason have mentioned that he was very prominent in the social life of Reykjavík, known for his elegant nature and intellectual, being knowledgeable of a variety of topics.

Bragason leaves behind three sons, Atli Freyr, and Fenrir Flóki. His friends have expressed their sympathy to his family.