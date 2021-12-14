Website to Finland’s space-related projects recently launched

A new website dedicated to Finland’s space-related projects has recently been launched, the Finnish government has been announced.

A collaboration between Finland’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment and Business Finland, the website will feature all of the country’s latest space projects and information about Finland’s space administration and international cooperation.

“The space sector is developing rapidly and the transformation it is undergoing, known as New Space, attracts new operators around the world. The new SpaceFinland website aims to gather the most interesting and current news so that everyone interested in space can find them easily,” commented Tuija Ypyä, Ministerial Adviser at Finland’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment.

The website, titled SpaceFinland, offers content in three languages: Finnish, Swedish, and English.

Finland already has a strong reputation in the space sector, and carries out regular high-quality research and expertise in electronics and software related to space operations.



Image: SpaceFinland