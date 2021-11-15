Nightlife safety plan to ban late sales of alcohol in Denmark

In an attempt to crack down on anti-social behavior in the country, the Danish government has announced a ban on late-night sales of alcohol in some areas.

The government wants to ban the sale of alcohol in shops between midnight and 5 AM in areas with significant nightlife.

In addition, bars and nightclubs will also need to increase the number of bouncers at their establishments. These nightlife areas were defined up a recent law that allows certain offenders to be banned from entering these areas for up to two years.

These measures will also see the government take “early and targeted measures” to ban people who show disorderly behavior from entering suburban train stations and shopping centers during late hours.

Speaking about these measures, Astrid Krag, Minister of Social Affairs in Denmark, states, “We cannot accept that young people create insecurity in an entire neighborhood.”