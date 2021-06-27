COVID-19 in Iceland: Restrictions officially over

Yesterday officially marked the removal of all domestic COVID-19 restrictions in Iceland, making it the first Nordic country to lift pandemic restrictions.

Iceland’s Health Minister Svandís Svavarsdóttir made the announcement during a press conference. The decision was made in accordance the country’s Chief Epidemiologist, Þórólfur Guðnason. Prior to this, Iceland’s restrictions included:



– A 300-person gathering limit

– Mandatory mask use for selected activities

– A distancing rule of one meter

From 1st July, fully vaccinated travelers with vaccination certificates will no longer be required to undergo testing at the country’s borders. Travelers not yet fully vaccinated still have to present a negative PCR test certificate at the border, undergo a test, and quarantine for five days.

As of 15th August, authorities will review and revise these rules.

Currently in Iceland, just under 90 percent of the population aged 16 and over have received one of both vaccines.