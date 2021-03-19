BREAKING NEWS – Volcanic Eruption in Iceland

Breaking news

A volcanic eruption has begun in Iceland. Fagradals mountain on the Reykjanes peninsula gives a bright red glow in the evening dark as everyone in Iceland are following the latest news. This eruption is in the wake of a series of thousands of earthquakes, several large ones and multiple smaller ones in the past few weeks.

The Icelandic Met Office confirms the volcanic eruption as people have been calling them with notifications of seeing a red warm glow in the area where the earthquakes have been in the last few weeks. The Icelandic Coast Guard´s helicopter is on the way to the area and experts are on the scene as we speak. Local authorities are asking people to stay at home and not to try to drive near the eruption for safety reasons. Early predictions are in such a way that this will be a small volcanic eruption.