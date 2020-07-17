Icelanders Reaction after watching Will Farrel’s Eurovision movie

The 2020 American musical comedy which hit on the platform of Netflix makes Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is an incredible movie. This musical comedy movie has been directed by David Dobkin and written by Andrew Steele and Will Farrel. This film is based on two lead singers namely Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdóttir who represent Iceland in the Eurovision platform. The movie also stars various other musicians such as Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens, and Demi Lovato. The movie was initially set to release in the year May 2020 but it had to be rescheduled as the Eurovision Song Contest was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to which the release of the movie was also delayed to 26th June 2020.

In this movie, Will Farrel plays the role of an aspirant who wishes to win the Eurovision. He is a son of a poor Iceland fisherman who thinks that his son (Will Farrells) is hopeless and aimless towards life. He portrays himself as a middle-aged man in the movie playing in various bars as a singer with Rachel McAdams. But it is seen that the locals of the place who visit the bar detested their singing. It is seen that some bureaucratic snafu sends both of them to Eurovision and this was one chance for the character played by Will Farrel to show his father his worth.

As it is shown that Eurovision 2020 is cancelled due to the COVID-19. But this movie seems to be a similar biopic of the Icelandic entry of this year which was led by a 27-year-old Daði Freyr Pétursson. The group consisted of him, his wife, and a few of his friends. He had become immensely popular when he posted a YouTube video that became viral. This led to them winning many local competitions. They were also going to contest in the Eurovision. Hence, this is the reason why this lead member of the group finds his story relatable to Will Farrels in the movie.

There were several instances in the movie referring to the Icelandic environment. There were several songs in the movie which were of the same reference to previous singers in Iceland who had come to Eurovision. It would have been a shock if Iceland had won Eurovision this time if it did not get cancelled and hence the movie came out later. This would have been a great situation.

Eurovision is a very popular musical competition which draws about 200 million viewers all over the World. It is a week-long competition and is regarded much more popular and of a higher pedestal than any Grammys, Academy Awards, or Super Bowl. This competition is the world’s longest-running annual international TV contest. It takes participants from 52 nations. It was first hosted in Switzerland in 1956 and then hosted in different countries who take turns yearly since then. The vision of the competition is to choose Europe’s best original song. It is called the World Cup of Pop music in other words. In Eurovision, it was seen that the contestants should be original and to the theme. It is said that the more outlandish their song is, it is much better. As specified, no entry can win by playing a song that is in their playlist or they copy, Originality is the main central theme here in this competition.