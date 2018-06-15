Hannes Þór, Icelandic national football team goalie, directed a World Cup Coca-Cola Ad

The goalie of the Icelandic male football team Hannes Þór Halldórsson is not only the goalie but also a director. He directed a new Coca-Cola advertisement for the Icelandic market and was produced for the FIFA World Cup that has just started. Visir.is reported this.

The advertisement includes, of course, the Icelandic football team, since they concurred all odds and qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Apart from the team, you can see the, now famous, football commentator, former football player Eiður Smári Guðjohnsen, MMA athlete Gunnar Nelson, CrossFit athlete Sara Sigmundsdóttir, CrossFit athlete Björgvin Karl Guðmundsson, rapper EmmSjé Gauti, MMA athlete Sunna Rannveig Davíðsdóttir amongst others.

It took about 13 days to shoot over a 7 month period. Shooting locations include San Francisco, Reykjavík, Akureyri, Ísafjörður, Hveragerði, Sandgerði and more.

Hannes said he wanted to do an advertisement that touched the heartstrings of most Icelanders. “We are maybe just 11 footballers playing the football game, but we are all in this together. We feel the support, and it means a lot to us the Icelanders support us.”

Iceland will play its first game tomorrow, Saturday 16th of June at 1 PM (GMT).

See the Coca-Cola advertisement here below.