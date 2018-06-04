Iceland the Most “Instagrammable” Country on Earth.

The Australian Cosmopolitan has voted Iceland as the most “Instagrammable” country on Earth. Visir.is reports this.

Cosmopolitan suggests its readers should flock to Iceland if they want to collect “likes” on Instagram. They do mention that it won‘t be cheap since Iceland is almost literally on the other side of the world, but it is worth it.

The northern lights, Blue Lagoon, Skaftafell National Park, Vatnajökull National Park and the black beaches of South Iceland should be on the Instagram-bucket-list of those travelling to Iceland.

Following each of the suggestion is a small description on how to get the best outcome. For example, go out of the city to get the best northern lights-results, the Blue Lagoon has excellent skin benefits and will keep you warm despite the cold, Jökulsárlón and the ice caves of Vatnajökull are once-in-a-lifetime experiences, and the black beaches turn beach shots into something else.