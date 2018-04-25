Iceland in 13th Place of the Press Freedom Index

Iceland has dropped three places, down to the 13th, since last year in the new Reporters Without Borders report Press Freedom Index. This is the lowest score Iceland has gotten since the beginning of the index in 2002. Between 2002 and 2008 and in 2010, Iceland was in 1st place. Since then, government interference with journalists and newspapers has grown which is the reason for the 13th place today. This is reported by ruv.is

The report states that the parliament had unanimously agreed in 2010 to support a parliamentary resolution that Iceland would strive to protect the freedom of expression and information. According to the resolution, the parliament was supposed to find ways of securing and strengthen freedom of speech and expression, the communication of information and freedom of publication as well as make sure the rights of whistleblowers and other sources of journalists would be protected.

Today Norway tops the index, Sweden is in second place, then the Netherlands and in fourth place is Finland, which drops down one place since last year. North Korea, Eritrea and Turkmenistan are in the last three places. No Scandinavian country is lower on the list than Iceland.

The biggest threat to journalism freedom in the world come from Russia, China and Donald Trump, the President of the United States of America. Reporters Without Borders say that their hatred towards journalists and attempts at controlling what is reported is dangerous to democracy. Populist parties that have gained power in Europe in Hungary, Slovakia and Poland are a threat as well.