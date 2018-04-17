Icelandic Car Rental Offers Unlucky People a Free Trip to Iceland

Blue car rental in Iceland is having an unusual contest, offering people who’ve had amusing but unlucky events in their life and are #FeelingBlue, an all-expenses-paid trip to Iceland. The contest is already going viral and people are submitting videos telling funny stories about how unlucky they are.

According to Þorsteinn Þorsteinsson, the manager of Blue car rental, it’s all in good fun. “We’re looking for a person or persons who have weird and crazy stuff happen to them all the time and we want to invite them to Iceland to break their unlucky streak. Their trip is going to be epic!”

Anyone interested should check out Blue car rental’s registration page.