Tourists Increasingly Negative Towards Tourist Heavy Areas in Iceland

In a report on the tolerance limit of tourists made by Þórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörð Gylfadóttir, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Innovation, shows that some of the most popular tourist destinations of Iceland have long reached their tolerance limit. This is reported by Fréttablaðið.

The inhabitants of South Iceland are also the most negative towards growing tourism in Iceland. About 40% of the inhabitants believe Iceland cannot take in more tourists and 40% believe that there are too many tourists in Iceland over the summer months.

Tourists are more negative towards the most popular tourist destination like The Golden Circle and Jökulsárlón, but many of those areas are in dire straits and need intensive care.

Þórdís points out that even though the government has taken a few measures to help, it is clear that more needs to be done in controlling the flow and spread of people in certain areas.