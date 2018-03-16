BBC Journalist Releases a Book About Iceland’s Most Famous Criminal Case

Simon Cox, a BBC journalist, has just released The Reykjavik Confessions a book about the notorious Guðmundur and Geirfinnur criminal case. This is reported on visir.is

Simon said that the two cases were so complicated and exciting that he felt they deserved a better coverage but he had already researched the case in 2014 which led to a comprehensive article published on the BBC website.

Simon decided to investigate the case further and write a book because the case was reopened by the Icelandic government.

The book‘s central theme is about the time the six defendants were in isolation and had to tolerate almost never-ending interrogations. “I wanted the book to read like a novel, but this is, of course, not a novel but a story of true events,” Simon said. “I felt I needed to tell the story of this horrific case which ended in them all being found guilty.”

The Guðmundur and Geirfinnur case is one of Iceland’s most documented case, and a plethora of documents exist. Simon speaks no Icelandic but said he got much help from Icelanders who were willing to help him with his research. He tried to get in contact with the detectives that worked on the case in the 1970s but to no avail. “I wanted to know what made them, so sure those six people were guilty, it is a mystery I have wondered about for a while.”