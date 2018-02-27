Thieves Broke Into Sex Toy Shop And Stole Lube and Butt Plugs

Masked thieves broke into the sex toy shop Adam and Eve in Reykjavík last week. They stole sex toys and lubrication worth tens of thousands, and it seems the theft was premeditated. Neither the stolen goods nor the thieves have been found. This is reported by ruv.is

The store’s CCTV shows the thieves break a window and crawl inside the store. Next, they walk around the store, taking things and put them in bags they had with them. The store manager, Ylfa Kristín Pétursdóttir, says the merchandise they stole was not very regular but amongst the things they stole was a fake vagina and three different types of butt plugs with tails.

“This is not something that you can easily sell on the black market. It felt like they were looking for things they could use themselves. Otherwise, they would have taken the most expensive things. They also looked like they were browsing,” she said.

The thieves just glanced at the cash register but did not look specifically for other assets when they saw it was empty. “They seemed only to have interest in the sex toys, this was a very peculiar theft,” Ylfa said.

The police were notified immediately after the theft came to light, but they have not been found.