A Regretful Man Writes This Apologetic Love Song That Will Make You Cry

In Iceland, this beautiful song by artist Beggi Dan is going viral. The song is called ‘Fyrirgefðu’ which simply means: ‘I’m sorry’.

The music video has gathered a lot of attention for its simplistic and sincere potato man character, drawn by Icelandic artist Arnfinnur Rúnar.

The lyrics are about a man who behaves like an idiot and feels sorry about it. He wishes he was a better man, someone who has his life figured out. The melody and text really strike a chord in people’s hearts and the song is gathering some well-deserved attention, both in Iceland and overseas.

Beggi Dan on Facebook