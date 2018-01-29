Three Persons in Custody in Connection with Drug Smuggling

Three persons have been arrested and put in custody in connection with an investigation into the smuggling of a considerable amount of drugs that were sent to The Icelandic Chess Federation. This is reported by mbl.is

Earlier this month two were arrested in connection with the investigation, but one of them were released shortly after that. Late last week two were arrested, and they are now in custody.

One of the two arrested last week was arrested coming to the country from Spain. The police would not confirm if the person were coming from Malaga, but newspaper Fréttablaðið stated last week that the same man was arrested in Malaga a short while ago and interrogated in connection with his wife’s fall, which left her paralysed. He was let go immediately afterwards.