The Icelandic Naming Committee allows the middle name Rokk (Rock)

The Icelandic Naming Committee has allowed the middle name Rokk, which is the Icelandic version of the music genre rock. The committee meets regularly to evaluate which names should be allowed and which should not. This is reported by nutiminn.is

Other names that were also allowed were Íselin, Geimar and Brimþór. The first names Andrej and Indra were not allowed at this time.

The naming committee was established in 1991. The committee was to decide if new given names that had never been used before were suitable for integration into the Icelandic language and culture.

If you want to name your child that is not already in the registry of about 2000 males names and 2000 female names, you need to submit it to the committee for approval. Under Article 5 of the Personal Names Act, names must be compatible with Icelandic grammar and only include letters of the Icelandic alphabet. There are a few exceptions like if one parent is Icelandic and one is foreign, the child can bear a foreign name.

Iceland is not the only country in the world that has a naming committee but 16 countries have naming laws and/or committees, including Denmark, Sweden and New Zealand.