Samlerhuset crafts the first commemorative medal in Fairmined Gold

Norwegian based Samlerhuset has completed the world´s first commemorative medal manufactured out of Fairmined Gold. The gold has been extracted from two responsible Colombian cooperatives from Iquira and La Llanada and is a part of the company’s effort to promote responsible supply chains.

“The jewelry industry has already come quite far with their initiatives to promote responsible supply chains and the coin industry is catching up. The origin of the Fairmined Gold is guaranteed by the Alliance of Responsible mining.” Said Samlerhuset spokes person