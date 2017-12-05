Scenes for season 8 of Game of Thrones to be shot in Iceland in February

Game of Thrones‘ 8th season will partially be shot in Iceland next February, reported by vísir.is.

It is expected that the crew and cast will spend at least a few days in Iceland but locations have not been chosen, but it will, for example, depend on where there is enough snow for them to shoot their scenes.

A few members of the cast are expected to arrive and that the majority of the crew will be Icelandic. The release date of the 8th season has not been set, but it is likely that it will not be until sometime 2019.

This will not the first time scenes from Game of Thrones have been filmed here but Snæfellsjökull glacier, Höfðabrekkuheiði, Mývatn lake, Grjótagjá by Mývatn Lake, Reynisfjara black sand beach, Jökulsárlón glacial lagoon, Þingvellir

and Stakkholtsgjá have all been used as shooting locations.

A few Icelanders have had parts in the tv show, but most famous is the Mountain Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson and the members of the bands Of Monsters and Men and Sigur Rós.