Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, the president of Iceland, fainted after getting up from a hot bath yesterday. According to a statement on his Facebook page, he cut his forehead and broke his nose when he fainted and fell. The president was not seriously harmed but was taken to the emergency room to get stitches and a checkup. In his statement he thanks the hospital staff for taking excellent care of him, and he also extends his gratitude to all the people who’ve wished him well after the incident.